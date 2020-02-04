Bexley police said a resident on the 900 block of Ferndale Place reported someone stole his vehicle between Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 while it was parked on the street across from his residence.

In other reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* A resident on the 2700 block of Fair Avenue reported someone broke a pane of glass in the side window of his house between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10 in a possible attempt to gain entry.

* A resident of the 800 block of Village Creek Drive reported her vehicle was struck by two bullets between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.