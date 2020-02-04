Construction has begun on Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital at Emerald Parkway and Summer Drive in Dublin, according to a Feb. 3 press release from real estate developer America Development & Investment.

According to the release, the inpatient rehabilitation facility will provide physical and occupational therapies for patients discharged from acute care hospitals and will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area.

The 46,359 square-foot facility will have 40 beds, according to the release.

Patients will be able to be treated for injuries and conditions such as strokes, amputations, severe burns, spinal injuries, hip fractures and neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease, according to the release.

Perkins & Will, a Dallas-based design firm, is designing the facility and Texas-based Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will manage it, according to the release.

