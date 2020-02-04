Residents who want to receive emergency alerts from the city of Dublin will need to register by Feb. 15.

The city has used Code Red for the past 11 years for its Dublin Emergency Calling System, said Lindsay Weisenauer, public-affairs officer for the city.

The contract with Code Red ends Feb. 15, and anyone who is signed up to receive alerts from the city and wants to continue the service must sign up on the city’s new platform.

Dublin is switching to Smart911 Alerts, Weisenauer said. The new system is live.

In September, Dublin rolled out its Smart911 system, Weisenauer said. Alerts are just one part of the platform.

The Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center, which is in the Dublin Police Department building, announced Sept. 19 it subscribed to Smart911, a service allowing residents to create free safety profiles for their households via smart911.com or the Smart911 app.

At that time, Jay Somerville, technical-services bureau director for the communications center, said more than 82% of the 911 calls received by the center came from wireless phones.

When that happens, dispatchers can see only a caller’s telephone number and general location, he said.

That’s where the Smart911 service helps by allowing users to create an online safety profile. They can enter as little or as much information as they would like for responders to access when they receive a 911 call, Somerville said.

The information is stored in a national database in private, secure profiles, he said.

Information could include such details as home and work addresses, personal emergency contacts, medical conditions, mobility challenges, pets and vehicles, Somerville said.

The number of Smart911 profiles created total 1,451, and 156 people have signed up for Smart911 alerts, he said.

The communications center provides dispatch services for police departments in Dublin, Hilliard and Upper Arlington and fire departments in Norwich and Washington townships and Upper Arlington. The center will begin dispatching for Worthington in July.

Smart911 has the same alert capabilities as Code Red, Weisenauer said.

“What people like about those alerts, they will continue to have,” she said.

People who register will be able to receive alerts via social media, texts and calls, she said. Smart911 also offers email as a notification option.

People can choose if they want to receive emergency notifications, as well as weather notifications, she said.

The system also has the capability to send nonemergency notifications, such as information about city news or events, Weisenauer said. That capability isn’t active yet, but the city plans to roll out that service and promote it later this year, she said.

Weisenauer said the alert system is something those who live or work in Dublin could use, as well as those who have elderly or disabled loved ones living in Dublin.

Dublin paid a $3,000 start-up fee when it adopted Smart911 in September, Weisenauer said. The city will pay $25,000 annually for the system’s alert capabilities.

Code Red cost the city $26,000 per year, Somerville said.

Code Red is unable provide the city a count of how many people are signed up for alerts through its platform, Somerville said.

