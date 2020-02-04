A 22-year-old Hilliard woman was arrested for theft after Dublin police were called to a hotel on the 6500 block of Riverside Drive at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 19.

According to the Dublin Police Department incident report, two duffel bags containing clothing and toiletries valued at $580 were stolen from a room. Staff members told police another guest might have been given a key to the room from which the property was stolen.

When police officers went to that guest's room, they found the duffel bags there.

Reports said the woman admitted she did not attempt to return the bags to the front-desk clerk.

She was taken to the Dublin Justice Center and then the Franklin County jail.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 24-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Jan. 24 on the 8300 block of Muirfield Drive and Tarton Drive.

* Theft of clothing valued at $1 was reported at 10:04 p.m. Jan. 21 from a parking lot on the 6500 block of Dublin Center Drive.

Police also found evidence, including a crystallized substance and plastic containers containing a brown substance.

* A license plate valued at $65 was reported stolen at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 21 from a parking lot on the 8200 block of Timble Falls Drive.

* Criminal damaging was reported Jan. 21 on the first block of North High Street.

* A 68-year-old woman was charged with theft Jan. 21 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were charged with marijuana drug abuse Jan. 21 on the 4700 block of Vista Ridge Drive.

* A 35-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 21 at Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and Emerald Parkway.

* Identity fraud was reported Jan. 19 on the 7500 block of Marston Lane.

* A 34-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 18 at Riverside Drive and Emerald Parkway.

* A 38-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 18 at Riverside Drive and state Route 161.

* Identity fraud was reported Jan. 17 on the 9300 block of Traceyton Drive.

* A 75-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 17 on the 6000 block of Varwyne Drive.

* A 30-year-old man was charged with drug possession Jan. 17 on the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.