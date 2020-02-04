Powell-area native Austin Coughlin saw firsthand how his grandfather, beset with a serious illness and a handful of other physical ailments, gained relief through the use of CBD products.

Further research on the topic convinced him of the benefits of cannabidiol, or CBD, such that he was determined to open a retail shop in his home community.

Cafe CBD opened in January at 9693 Sawmill Road, the second CBD shop to open in the city in recent months. M/I Wellness CBD opened at 10255 Sawmill Parkway in November.

"It's an emerging market," Coughlin said. "I think we can do a lot of good."

Coughlin and Edward Itayim, a co-owner of M/I Wellness, both said education is key in building understanding of the benefits of CBD.

"Every day, more people are getting over the stigma, and there are plenty more who don't even have to," Coughlin said.

"Most people coming in don't know much about CBD, but they want to learn," Itayim said. "We're up for it."

CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is one of a number of substances contained in hemp plants. It is, Itayim and Coughlin both said, one of the two most well-known, along with THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive substance contained in marijuana.

Only a handful of products sold at CBD shops contain even trace elements of THC. While both shop owners said CBD is not, for some people, interchangeable with medical marijuana, it can provide many of the same benefits, including pain and inflammation relief, sleep support and regulation and diminished anxiety, they said.

Both stores sell CBD products that are usable in a variety of ways, including oils and creams, edibles and patches. Each claims different levels of speed, length and depth of symptom relief.

Neither Coughlin nor Itayim seemed concerned with confusion arising from the also-fledgling legal medical-marijuana industry in Ohio. Both said they are clear in their business that they are not doctors and do not fill prescriptions.

"It's all about education," Coughlin said.

No medical-marijuana dispensaries are planned for Delaware County, though four have opened their doors in Columbus, along with one in Marion.

Greater Powell Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Pam Miller said she is among those who don't know much about CBD, but added, "We are happy to have (the stores) a part of Powell."

"This is where I grew up," Coughlin said. "I'm happy to be able to offer this to the area."

