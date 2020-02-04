A $1,200 trailer was stolen sometime between Dec. 1 and Jan. 21 from the 600 block of Parsons Avenue according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A representative from the nonprofit organization that owns the trailer said the trailer was empty and no one, until recently, even discovered it was missing.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A vehicle was stolen between 2 and 3 p.m. Jan. 26 on the 800 block of City Park Avenue. The owner told police a spare key was in the vehicle's glove compartment.

* Between midnight and 7 a.m. Jan. 25, $600 worth of meat and $200 worth of carts and trash cans were stolen from a market on the 900 block of Parsons Avenue.

* Someone crashed into an iron fence, causing $1,000 damage, between 12:08 a.m. Jan. 22 and 7 a.m. Jan. 23 at a residence on the 800 block of South High Street.

* A woman confronted another woman at 6:50 p.m. Jan. 26 on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue and reportedly caused $2,000 worth of damage to her vehicle.