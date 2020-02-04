Hey, Hilliard parents: How would you like to have even more great city of Hilliard camps to send your children to this summer?

Or maybe your child needs to learn to swim? And how much fun would it be to watch movies in the park – and go camping with the family afterward?

The Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department always is working to provide a variety of new, exciting and family-friendly programs and activities for the community.

By early February, the spring/summer edition of the "Your Hilliard" newsletter and program guide will arrive in the mailboxes of everyone living in the city of Hilliard. (You can get an advance look at hilliardohio.gov/your-hilliard.) This publication includes information about all the great activities the recreation and parks department will offer from now through August.

Here is just a sample of the great things that will be offered this spring and summer:

* By popular demand, we are expanding our popular summer camp to 11 weeks, starting June 1. In addition to the great experiences our campers love, we will take the kids to our pools for a chance to cool off and on weekly field trips each Friday. As an added bonus for busy parents, the price of our weekly camps automatically includes before-and-after camp, so hours will be extended to 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* We will offer family movies in Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park three times this summer – June 5, July 17 and Aug. 14 – and, as a bonus activity, families may camp in the park after the August movie. Hot dogs, chips and s'mores will be provided, so dust off those sleeping bags and tents.

* If you have enjoyed the Motivation at the Station yoga events on Saturday mornings at Hilliard's Station Park, you will be excited to know we are expanding our offerings this summer. Local studio SHED Fitness will offer high-energy, circuit-style workouts at 7 a.m. and Mat Happy Yoga will offer vinyasa flow classes at 8 a.m.

* The Celebration at the Station Thursday concert series will return this summer with a great slate of family-friendly performers. We will announce the 10 bands soon, but we also will add a special 11th DORA event – an end-of-summer Adult Recess, which we think will be a great addition to Hilliard summer fun.

* We will offer many more classes for all ages, ranging from anime drawing to baby-sitting skills, pickleball to family game night. Superhero night? We've got that. Princess tea parties? Sure. Tai chi? Zumba? Theater? Yes, yes and yes. Medieval Eastern European book-binding courses? No, we don't offer that, but who knows what we will plan this fall?

General registration begins March 2, and camp registration begins Feb. 18 for residents. Complete details may be found in the program guide.

We continually are working to expand our programming as part of our commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and improving the quality of life for residents. We want to hear your ideas for future programming for children, teens, adults, seniors and the whole family.

Feel free to tell us your idea they next time you are in the community center in Municipal Park, or drop us a line at recandparks@hilliardohio.gov.

Edgar C. Merritt III is director of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department.