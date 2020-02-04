Whether it's music you have on your mind or just an escape from a cold, gray day, stop by Old Worthington Library, 820 High St., on any Friday afternoon in February and see what all the noise is about.

You'll find a crackling fire in the library's fireplace and be treated to the sounds of some of central Ohio's most talented musicians.

The February by the Fire music series, coordinated in partnership with Jazz Arts Group, begins Friday, Feb. 7, with guitarist Joey Hebdo. Inspired by his father, Hebdo started playing the guitar as a teenager.

Also influenced by Andrew Bird and the Temptations, he describes his brand of indie rock as "adventure folk."

On Feb. 14, Stephanie Jeffreys will appear at the library. Jeffreys learned how to play the guitar by teaching herself John Prine and Gillian Welch tunes. Songwriting soon followed, drawn from her experience growing up in a small, rural town.

Whether your tastes follow the standards, or lean toward more recent music, Dan Rowan, who plays piano at G. Michael's Bistro & Bar and Smith & Wollensky, won't disappoint. His performance will be Feb. 21.

The final performance of this season on Feb. 28 will showcase Delyn Christian, who has been pleasing crowds throughout the Midwest for over 30 years. Along with original songs, this singer/songwriter/musician will also perform tunes by Joe Cocker, John Prine and more.

Sponsored by the Friends Foundation of Worthington Libraries, February by the Fire concerts start at 4 p.m.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.