A Clintonville institution soon will say farewell to the neighborhood for good.

Nancy’s Home Cooking will close its High Street location in March and move into a new location in downtown Columbus, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The restaurant at 3133 N. High Street, known for its breakfast fare, chicken and noodles and relaxed atmosphere, will close March 8 and move to 52 E. Lynn St., the former home of Jack’s Diner, the post said.

Nancy’s expects to open at the location March 30 or April 1.

