Hilliard City Schools leaders are preparing to "proceed with employment action" against a teacher placed on paid administrative Dec. 17 after being accused of posting an "inappropriate" link on a student-course website, according to a letter sent to Hilliard Davidson High School parents Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Davidson principal Aaron Cookson wrote in the letter provided by the district that "new and unrelated allegations were raised about inappropriate behavior."

The Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk's website lists an open case filed against Davidson teacher Shawn M. Parsell, 46, on Feb. 4.

The charge filed by a Hilliard Division of Police officer is for sexual imposition against a victim "13/14/15 years old," according to the court entry. The charge is listed as a third-degree misdemeanor, and his arraignment is scheduled Feb. 18 in municipal court.

"We moved swiftly to address these new allegations and worked cooperatively with the appropriate local authorities," Cookson wrote. "Mr. Parsell has remained on leave.

"We now know that criminal charges have been filed about this new matter, and we are taking this very seriously, as we do all such allegations. We intend to proceed with employment action, which means we must act in a way that is consistent with our contract with the teachers union and applicable state and federal laws.

"At Hilliard City Schools, student safety is always our highest priority, and we share your concerns about this isolated situation. Whenever someone makes a credible accusation about any kind of inappropriate activity, it is our obligation to respond. That process includes conducting a thorough investigation to determine the validity of such claims, caring for the students and families involved and engaging our community partners and other local authorities as needed."

Parsell, a Hilliard resident, has remained on administrative leave since Dec. 17, according to Cookson's Feb. 4 letter.

His 2019 salary was listed as $91,112 on the Ohio Treasurer's Office website.

ThisWeek has been unable to reach Parsell for comment during his leave.

He was placed on leave Dec. 17 after “an inappropriate link was put into one of our Canvas courses for some students," Cookson said in a message to parents at the time.

Canvas is a learning-management system used by the district.

The nature of the “inappropriate” link was not revealed by the district, but a parent sent ThisWeek a recording of a student navigating the Canvas app on a smartphone. The video records curriculum modules being accessed in a world-studies class labeled “Parsell,” and one of the links titled “French Revolution” leads to what appears to be an external pornographic website.

The link immediately was removed and blocked through district filters, Cookson said in his Dec. 17 message.

The link was brought to the attention of the district by a student, he said.

