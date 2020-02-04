It takes a special kind of love to keep the Ohio Wildlife Center running.

That's why "A Valentine's Event: A Special Kind of Love," a fundraiser set Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, will support the Powell-area center's mission of rescuing and rehabilitating animals and sharing those stories -- and sometimes the animals themselves -- with the central Ohio community.

The annual fundraising event, one of a handful of benefits held throughout the year that support the center, is sold out for this year. Along with a catered dinner in the center's new Bonner Barn event space, attendees will meet some of the animals who call the center home -- many temporarily, some permanently.

Assistant executive director Stormy Gibson said the center, largely staffed by volunteers, is one of five wildlife rehabilitation centers in the state, and by far the busiest.

Between the main facility on Cook Road north of Shawnee Hills and its animal hospital on Billingsley Road in northwest Columbus, the center served more than 6,000 animals in 2019, Gibson said. The center also operates a humane wildlife eviction and relocation service called SCRAM.

"Our whole mission is about coexistence with wildlife," Gibson said. "It's also about appreciation for and embrace of that coexistence. There are going to be animals. They are not going away."

Gibson said the organization, founded in 1984, had adapted with the times.

"When this property was purchased, it was way out in the country. That's not the case anymore," she said.

While the center obviously is concerned with caring for injured and sick animals, Gibson said, the opportunity to educate the growing surrounding community and the entire central Ohio area goes hand in hand with its services to animals.

"These (fundraising) events are mission-related -- that is, they support our programs, but also give a chance to us to introduce people to wildlife and talk about how to live with wildlife," executive director Dusty Lombardi said.

Lombardi said the Valentine's Day event includes information on animal mating practices.

"It is Valentine's Day, after all," she said with a laugh. "People really seem to enjoy that."

At the center's fall Red Tail Run, the organization also invites participants to witness a release of an animal back into the wild.

"Bringing people here is a really good way to show them what we do," Lombardi said.

Gibson pointed to the Bonner Barn as a way to offer new opportunities for groups and events at the center.

"There are things we can do for groups that we just couldn't before," Gibson said.

Fundraising also supports SCRAM's education efforts, Lombardi said, such as the need to understand that "deer are going to eat hostas, groundhogs are going to dig holes and live under decks and birds are going to fall out of nests."

That type of knowledge is vital to those who live in growing areas such as Delaware County, she said.

"We understand why new homeowners want to keep their yards beautiful-looking, so we provide education on what to do when some of these things happen," Lombardi said.

Gibson said summer camps and occasional group programs for underserved youth in Columbus also spread the word about the value of wildlife and how to live with animals.

"It's an experience, not just with the animals, but with the woods and the wild," Gibson said.

