It may take an intentional effort to build unity across 95 square miles, but Olentangy Schools students are making it happen.

The district's annual One Community Conference, now in its sixth year, reinforces the district's commitment to unity, equality and inclusion -- and students are helping to show the way.

The daylong event, with its theme, "Inspiring a Community of Changemakers," will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road. The conference will include a host of student presenters and student-led panel discussions alongside sessions helmed by adults.

"When we include that student perspective, put students in front of people and empower them to share their stories, that's when the conference is its most effective -- when other students and our staff and families and community are most impacted," said Heather Cole, the district's diversity coordinator.

Liberty High School senior Saideepika Rayala will discuss the Columbus Civic, an online news project she founded.

Inspired by her freshman journalism class at Liberty and by a need she saw firsthand in the community, Rayala created the multilingual site to provide the day's news to immigrants who, she found, lacked the English skills or the context to consume traditional American media.

"There were these pockets of people in the community who felt like the TV news or local media sources weren't for them," Rayala said. "When I started the Columbus Civic, I didn't know how qualified I was, but I knew there was a gap that needed filled."

Rayala said her presentation, "Changing the Present, Not the Future," will be adapted from a TEDx Columbus talk she gave earlier this year but will focus more on "how we as students can make a change," she said.

A trio of seniors -- Ashwin Rajkumar and Esha Sharma from Orange High School and Mayukha Dyta from Liberty High School -- will discuss notions of cultural and personal identity in "The Jewel Outside the Box: The Journey to an ABCD's Selfhood."

Built on a shared journey to understand their own struggles with identity, the presentation is a continuation of a project that began in the district's Global Scholars program.

Rachel Dobney, the district's high school gifted coordinator, said the program culminates in a junior-year passion project in cultural activism. She said not all of these projects end when the students meet the requirements of the Global Scholars program.

"They become activists," Dobney said. "Many are really passionate and continue their efforts in their senior year and beyond."

Rajkumar, Sharma and Dyta will talk about their experience as American-Born Confused Desis, or ABCDs. (Desi is a slang term for people from the Indian subcontinent). The three will share how trying to be both Indian and American has shaped them, often creating internal conflict and confusion.

"Our stories are centered around us being Indian-American, but anyone who has some kind of cultural background has had an experience like this," Dyta said.

"Every kid goes through questions about identity," Sharma said. "Too often, we don't talk about it, but when we do, we can realize we're not alone."

Rajkumar said he recalls a presentation at One Community his freshman year in which a student talked about bringing Indian food to school for lunch and how it was not well-received. He said he hopes to reach at least one attendee who, like he did, can resonate with his story.

"Maybe my story inspires someone else to be a changemaker," he said.

It's important, said Jackie Merkle, the district's supervisor of equity and inclusion, that, as the district grows and becomes more diverse, "every single person is able to see themselves as part of the conversation."

The community is invited to the free event, and those who attend are invited to stay for all or only portions of the event, which will include age-appropriate programming for school-age children through adults. Free child care for children ages 3-5 will be provided.

"Our students are hungry for the opportunity to have a voice, and it only makes sense to utilize their stories to showcase how amazing they are," Merkle said.

