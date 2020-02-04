Clothing valued at $1,068 was stolen from a store on the 9000 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 28 to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* A window and lock were damaged at a business on the 7400 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center in an incident reported at 7:35 a.m. Jan. 28.

Damage was estimated at $332.

* A credit card was stolen from the 5700 block of Tidal Court in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 9:24 p.m. Jan. 28.

* A pistol worth $600 was stolen from the 6200 block of Crystal Valley Drive in Orange Township in a theft reported at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 21.

* Merchandise valued at $1 was stolen from a business on the 9600 block of Sawmill Road in Powell in a theft reported at 9:16 p.m. Jan. 27.