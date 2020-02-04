Whitehall police arrested a 13-year-old Columbus boy for curfew violation, a 16-year-old Columbus boy for curfew violation and possession of marijuana and a 14-year-old Columbus boy for receiving stolen property after the boys were found in possession of a stolen vehicle at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 30 at Doney Street and Beechcreek Road, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 41-year-old Whitehall man on two counts of aggravated menacing and one count of domestic violence at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28 after police responded to a report of a burglary in process at a residence on the 3500 block of Etna Street, according to reports.

* Police arrested a 45-year-old Whitehall man for criminal trespassing and a 54-year-old Columbus woman for possession of drug-abuse instruments after officers responded to a report of a burglary at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 22 on the 200 block of Collingwood Avenue, reports said.

* Thefts were reported at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 22 on the 4400 block of Wright Avenue; at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 22 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street; at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22 on the 4300 block of East Broad Street; at 10:20 p.m. Jan. 22 on the 100 block of South Yearling Road; at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 3800 block of East Broad Street; at 6:55 a.m. Jan. 25 on the 500 block of Pierce Avenue; at 8 p.m. Jan. 25 on the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 25 on the 900 block of Beechwood Road; at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 28 on the 500 block of Collingwood Avenue; and at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 29 on the 100 block of Maplewood Avenue.

* Assaults were reported at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at East Main Street and Maplewood Avenue; at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street; and at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 25 on the 3800 block of East Broad Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 23 on the 100 block of South Yearling Road; at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 4600 block of Harbinger Circle West; at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 27 on the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 5:45 a.m. Jan. 30 on the 900 block of Exeter Road.

* Property destruction was reported at 6:15 a.m. Jan. 27 on the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28 on the 5100 block of Longbranch Lane.