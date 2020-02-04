A woman said she was confronted by another woman after a road-rage incident between 7:15 and 7:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Wilson Bridge Road, according to a Worthington Division of Police report.

The woman said the alleged road-rager followed her to her place of employment and slammed her hands on the woman's vehicle, asking why she had "brake-checked" her.

The woman told police she tried to exit her vehicle but the other woman blocked her.

She said the woman followed her to the building but eventually left.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A woman was arrested for a warrant and possession of a crack pipe at 10:37 p.m. Jan. 25 on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

When an officer approached the woman in her vehicle, she said she had been using a store's WiFi. The officer then discovered the warrant for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia on the driver's-side floor.

* A bicycle was stolen between 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 3 p.m. Jan. 21 from a residence on the 1100 block of Eastfield Road.

* A woman reported that eggs were thrown at her house between 3 and 3:02 a.m. Jan. 26 on the 100 block of West South Street.