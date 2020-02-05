Barnesville Exempted Village School District has set kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year for Friday, Feb. 21 in the Barnesville Elementary School conference room.



Contact the school counselor (Tom Porter at 740-425-3116, ext. 3131) to schedule an appointment.



Students previously enrolled in the Barnesville Preschool Program need not to re-register. Make copies (prior to your scheduled appointment) of the following information in an effort to expedite the registration process: Proof of residency (utility bill, rental agreement, tax statement); birth certificate; social security card; immunization (shot records); parent identification (driver’s license); custody and court placement papers (if applicable); and open enrollment (if applicable).



Due to the high volume of appointments, allow upwards of 10 to 15 minutes for your appointment. At the termination of your scheduled appointment, you will be assigned another appointment for kindergarten screening. Kindergarten screening will take place in late May.