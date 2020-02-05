Powell residents with a hankering for soft serve and sweet treats served upside down are in luck.

The DQ Grill & Chill store that's been rising at 8920 Moreland St. is set to open its doors Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The restaurant, which offers lunch and dinner options in addition to Dairy Queen's signature ice cream, will employ about 50 people, according to a press release.

The store and its drive-thru window will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

District manager Mark Briner said he's excited about the Powell restaurant.

"It’s amazing being a part of a business that brings so much joy to others, and I cannot wait to make the same type of impact on the Powell community,” he said.

