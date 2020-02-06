Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Feb. 6-13.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Photo Group: Image Review, 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can share their photographs and receive constructive feedback.

Yoga in the Park, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Cedar Ridge Lodge. Guests can learn yoga basics.

Noon Native Teas, noon Feb. 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about native and wild plants that can be used to make tea, then make a blend to take home.

Campfire, 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Ranger Station. Guests can have hot cocoa and make s'mores around a campfire.

Wildlife Hike, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Indian Ridge. Guests can take a 2-mile hike to look for winter animal activity.

Full Snow Moon Hike, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Ranger Station. Guests can take a 4-mile hike through fields and forests.

Preschoolers: Woodpeckers in Winter. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn about woodpeckers.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Animal Courtship Display, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about the fascinating way wild animals attract a mate.

Metro Five-0 Level 4: Hike All the Trails, 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can join a naturalist on a brisk 6-mile walk through the park.

Preschoolers: I Love Nature, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Beech Maple Lodge. Children ages 3-5 can learn about nature through activities, books and crafts. Attendees can bring a nature-themed item for show and tell.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Winter Yoga Walk, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can take a movement-based walk through the forest.

First Friday Storytime, 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-7 can listen to stories about wildlife and nature.

Coffee, Cocoa and Birds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 at the Nature Center. Guests can have hot beverages and watch birds through the center's viewing window.

Bird Hike, 9 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Nature Center. Visitors can view and learn about the wintering waterfowl at Thoreau Lake.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11-17 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display featuring inspirational stories and photos of successful women in science careers from around the world.

Toddlers in Nature: Best in Snow, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can learn about how winter affects the natural environment.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

The 47th annual Winter Hike Series, 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Shelter House. Guests can take a 2-mile hike through the grassland and forest.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

The 47th annual Winter Hike Series, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the Northern Shelter. Guests can take a 2.5- or 5-mile hike and have refreshments.

Yoga in the Park. 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Multi-Purpose Room. Guests ages 18 and older can learn the basics of yoga. Attendees should bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

The 34th annual Quilt Show, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 at the Innis House. Guests can view quilts made by members of the Columbus Metropolitan Quilters. Members will be at the house to discuss their work on Feb. 8 and 9.

Metro Five-0 Level 2: Winter Wellness Walk, 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests ages 50 and older can take a walk around the gardens.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Fast-Paced Adult Full Moon Hike, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Visitors ages 18 and older can take a fast-paced 2.8-mile hike along paved and natural surface trails.

Homeschoolers: Snow Much Fun, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Spring Hollow. Children ages 6-12 can learn about snow and how animals cope with winter.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Tracks and Trails, 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Confluence Area. Guests can learn about animal tracks and look for them on the trails.

Owls of February, 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Confluence Area. Guests can learn about Ohio's owls and try to lure in the park's resident barred owls with calls.

The Coyotes Among Us, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Confluence Area. Visitors can learn about coyotes and look for signs of them in the forest.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

