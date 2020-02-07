A note and flowers were left at a home on the 1300 block of Stratford Road in what was reported as a burglary at 5:24 p.m. Feb. 2.

Delaware police reports said nothing was stolen in the incident.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Police said several counterfeit $20 bills were passed in January at a business on the 200 block of U.S. Route 23 North.

The incidents were reported at 10:02 a.m. Feb. 2.

Police said the total loss is undetermined and the incidents are under investigation.

Reports said the incidents are the latest in a series of counterfeit $20 bills being passed at multiple Delaware businesses in recent weeks.

* A man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the first block of London Road, reported at 2:09 p.m. Feb. 2.

* A woman was issued a summons after drug paraphernalia was found during a traffic stop at Park Avenue and Liberty Street at 1:02 a.m. Feb. 1, reports said.

* A man was charged with improper handling of a firearm during a traffic stop on the 400 block of West Central Avenue at 8:11 p.m. Feb. 1, according to reports.

* Residents of the first block of Willow Brook Way said someone used their identity to order an MP3 player valued at $399.

The residents reported Jan. 31 that they had asked the seller to cancel the order.

* Wireless earbuds valued at $150 were stolen on the 1100 block of South Houk Road in a theft reported at 11:58 a.m. Jan. 31.

* Charges were filed against two women after police responded to a report of a drug overdose at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 31 on the 200 block of East Branch Road.

* A resident of the 100 block of Thornapple Court said someone had opened a bank account using the identity of a deceased family member.

The incident was reported at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 30.

* Merchandise valued around $1,900 was stolen from a business on the first block of North Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 29.

* A man was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and state Route 315 at 11:42 p.m. Jan. 29, reports said.