No one was reported injured when a Dublin City Schools bus transporting students to Olde Sawmill Elementary School, 2485 Olde Sawmill Blvd., slid off the road and into the grass shortly before 9 a.m. Feb. 7.

School district public-information officer Doug Baker said the incident occurred at Smoky Row Road and Queensbridge Drive.

He said another bus was sent to the scene to take students to school.

Snowfall depths ranging from 1 to 3 inches were reported throughout central Ohio on Feb. 7. The winter weather led to numerous school closings and delays and treacherous travel in some areas during morning rush hour.

