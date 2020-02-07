Two people fatally shot on the morning of Feb. 7 in a Columbus home just outside Reynoldsburg have been identified by Columbus police homicide detectives, along with a suspect.

Gerald Scott, 38, who resided at the home; and Aaron M. McCarroll, 29, of Reynoldsburg, were found dead inside, according to a news release issued Thursday night by Sgt. Eric Pilya, first-shift homicide unit supervisor. The suspect, identified by homicide detectives as Tylan Smith, 21, who lives in the home, had gone across the street to a neighbor’s home, who called police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Previous brief

Columbus police tweet: Two dead in shooting near Reynoldsburg

By ThisWeek Staff

Two people are dead after a shooting just outside Reynoldsburg on Feb. 6, according to a tweet from the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were dispatched to a home at 1033 Brice Road about 10 a.m.

According to the tweet, one person was hospitalized.

“Officers were responding on the report of a domestic situation from a neighbor. We'll have more details as they come available," the tweet read.

