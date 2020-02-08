Dublin City Schools Board of Education members could adjust class size limits for students in grades K-5 at their meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the Emerald Campus building, 5175 Emerald Parkway.

According to a Feb. 5 memo to board members, Superintendent Todd Hoadley is recommending classes be capped at 24 students for grades K-1, 26 for grades 2-3 and 28 for grades 4-5 at elementary schools with a free-and-reduced-priced-lunch program percentage under 25%.

For elementary schools with a free-and-reduced-priced-lunch percentage higher than that, class sizes are proposed to be capped at 23 students for K-1; 25 for 2-3; and 27 for 4-5, according to the memo.

The changes, if approved, would be effective June 1, according to the memo.

Hoadley said changes would lower class caps by two students per grade level.

Class caps were raised after the defeat of the district’s 2011 levy request, Hoadley said.

But, because two subsequent levies were successful, he said, he believes the caps should be returned to their limits prior to the 2011 levy request.

He said community members have requested smaller class sizes.

Also on the agenda are a resolution to renew Hoadley’s contract and re-employ him for a term beginning Aug. 1, 2020, and ending July 31, 2025, and a resolution to establish the Dublin Innovation Incubator and approve job descriptions for a director and manager for the program.

District officials said they are looking to develop an incubator to be located at the Emerald Campus for entrepreneurial-minded students to develop their own businesses.

