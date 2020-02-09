The 1840s were a time of rapid growth and change in central Ohio.

Linked by the new innovations of the Ohio and Erie Canal and the National Road, the borough of Columbus – home to the state capital – became the city of Columbus. The new city more than doubled in population during the decade.

Among the nearly 18,000 residents of Columbus were newcomers to the country. Some came from Ireland and were fleeing a devastating potato famine in their homeland. The new Irish settled along the north boundary of Columbus, which then was called North Public Lane but came to be known as “Irish Broadway.” Today, it is called Nationwide Boulevard.

An even larger group came from Germany – though Germany as we now know it did not exist in the 1840s. In the wake of the Napoleonic wars of the early 1800s, the diverse German-speaking duchies, estates and principates of central Europe were wracked by political upheaval as local residents tried to undertake their own version of the French Revolution.

Most of these efforts failed decisively, and many of the leaders of these movements fled to the U.S. In addition, many other Germans came here because times were hard, and the U.S. seemed to be a place where one might succeed.

Germans settled on the south side of the city on a street called South Public Lane, which we today call Livingston Avenue. The German community of Columbus came to be called the “Alt Sud Ende” or the “Old South End.” It was much larger than the historic district we today call German Village.

Distrusted and often feared by the heirs and descendants of early settlers, the Germans, Irish and other ethnic groups formed neighborhood villages. The German community, because of its size and complexity, deserves a closer look.

In the space of less than a generation, the German newcomers had formed churches, schools and enterprises of their own.

The Germans formed organizations, as well. Some of the groups, such as the singing societies for men and women, were social and cultural. Others were political and as social.

For much of the 19th century in German Columbus, one of the most notable groups was the Turnverein.

Through modern eyes, the Turnverein looks like a fitness club on steroids. The young men in its membership worked out daily on standard gym equipment, such as rings, uneven parallel bars and balance beam.

The Turnverein formed in Germany in the wake of the Napoleonic Wars and its message stressed healthful habits in opposition to the temptations of the tavern and licentious living.

But the time in which the Turnverein, or “Gymnastic Union,” was founded was the Age of Revolution, and the group became a political organization, as well – first in Europe and then in America.

Over the years, the German community in Columbus grew in strength and influence, and the Columbus Turnverein grew and prospered, too, with a building of its own and a large membership.

Formally reorganized in 1866, the Columbus Turnverein in 1872 held the “Turnbezirk,” or convention, of the Ohio Valley District for three days in August. A local history written at the time described the events:

“The city, on Saturday, the 18th, the first day of the reunion, was arrayed in holiday attire – banners, flags, flowers and evergreens being intertwined and wreathed in beautiful festoons, or suffered to freely wave and float on the passing breeze.

“Turner Hall was especially decorated for the occasion. Amid festoons of evergreens, American and German flags, pictures and shields bearing the coats of arms of the different states of Germany ornamented the interior of the hall. There were delegations present from Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Piqua, Louisville and other places, numbering several hundreds of people. The Hall was brilliantly illuminated on Saturday and from it marched a torchlight procession of two or three hundred Turners, through several streets, headed by a band, each man carrying a Chinese lantern.

“There were literary exercises in the City Park on Sunday afternoon and a concert at the City Hall in the evening.

“On Monday, there was a grand procession of Turners and other German societies of the city from the Turner Hall to the City Park, where there was a grand social picnic, and where the contest for prizes in the gymnastic exercises took place. ... Balls at Wagner’s and Turner’s Halls crowned the program.”

It was a memorable event in a long history of the Columbus Turnverein.

In the late 19th century, the Columbus Turnverein merged with the singing society called the Germania Gesang Verein.

Germania continues today as the Germania Singing & Sport Society at its home at 543 S. Front St. in Columbus.

Local historian and author Ed Lentz writes the As It Were column for ThisWeek Community News.