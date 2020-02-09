Eastland Mall opened Feb. 14, 1968, attracting an estimated 50,000 shoppers on that day. At the center of the mall was a “Wonderfall” fountain.

The interior varied, with decorative flooring of terrazzo, paving brick and other complementing materials.

The ceiling featured skylights of translucent material to permit natural light to filter through.

This photograph shows the Eastland Mall interior in 1976, looking north with JCPenney at the left on the west side of the mall corridor.

The Eastland Mall remains open, although it does not have an anchor store.