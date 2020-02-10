ThisWeek Community News will switch from the compact format to the classic broadsheet format beginning with the Feb. 20 edition.

The return to the more standard newspaper page size we last used in 2012 was necessitated by the relocation of our printing operations to presses in Indianapolis.

“Regardless of the size of the paper or where the paper is printed, our journalists remain right here in your community and you’ll continue to receive the high quality local journalism you’ve come to expect from ThisWeek,” said Lee Cochran, managing editor.

And updates are available 24 hours a day. Although the print version of ThisWeek is delivered each Thursday, you can get news updates anytime at ThisWeekNEWS.com and ThisWeekSPORTS.com.