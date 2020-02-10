Columbus police officers responded to the 300 block of Morse Road at 5:15 a.m. Feb. 2 on a report of a loud noise.

While at the scene, officers were notified of several calls from the area reporting possible shots fired.

Officers spoke to a Morse Road resident who said the home had been shot several times, damaging a door and wall. The resident also noted a vehicle had been scratched with a key.

Altogether, damage to the victim's property was estimated at $425.

Officers found spent bullets and shotgun shells at the scene, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* An employee of PNC Bank, 4550 N. High St., told police someone entered the bank at 9:03 a.m. Jan. 31, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

* A resident of central Clintonville reported a kidnapping and attempted sexual assault at 2:15 a.m. Feb. 1.

* A resident of the 200 block of East Tulane Road said thousands of dollars worth of hunting gear and tools were stolen from his truck while it was parked in the alley behind his home between midnight Feb. 1 and 1:20 p.m. Feb. 2.

The victim told police the truck's rear driver-side window had been smashed and the property was stolen from the back seat.

Stolen items include a compound bow worth $2,000, a quiver and arrows valued at $250, a power saw worth $250, an air compressor worth $150, and a $300 hunting device used to control scents, according to reports.

Damage to the truck was estimated at $500.

* Several tools were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue between 5 p.m. Jan. 31 and 8 a.m. Feb. 3, reports said.

Stolen items include an impact hammer valued at $400, an angle grinder worth $180, a sander worth $90, an air compressor worth $300, and three saws, together valued at $660.

* A resident of the 100 block of East Como Avenue reported someone stole his $4,000 pickup truck between 8:40 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7 a.m. Feb. 4 after he left it unlocked with the key in the ignition in front of his home.

* A man told police someone took a video-game console from him, threw a fake $100 bill on the ground in front of him, then displayed a firearm before fleeing at 12:48 a.m. Feb. 1 on the 100 block of Village Drive.

A second suspect reportedly drove the man eastbound from the scene. Reports said officers canvassed the area for the vehicle but couldn't locate it.

* A check written for $100 and deposited Jan. 17 in the mailboxes behind the Beechwold Post Office, 4364 N. High St., was stolen, altered and cashed for $1,900, according to reports.

* An officer was dispatched to a business on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard at 3:09 p.m. Feb. 2 on a report of theft.

There, the store's manager said three people had stolen two bottles of perfume, together worth $540.

The manager added the same three suspects have been caught stealing from the store in the past.

* A resident of the 400 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard told police someone stole $500 worth of dresses from her apartment between 4 and 6 p.m. Jan. 31.

The victim told police she suspected someone who entered her apartment for maintenance took the dresses.

* A resident of the 4500 block of Indianola Avenue said a known suspect used personal information to open a credit account in the victim's name between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 3.

* A man told police someone smashed the front passenger window of his vehicle while it was parked on the 500 block of East Torrence Road at 8 a.m. Jan. 29 and stole a wireless speaker.

* Two residents of a home on the 600 block of Acton Road reported their vehicle had been broken into between 11:02 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7:02 p.m. Jan. 30, and $10 in change and a $10 canister of pepper spray were stolen.

* A resident of the 3800 block of North High Street told police he saw a person take his $300 bicycle from his back porch between 5:20 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

The victim said he chased the suspect and was able to recover the bike, but the suspect fled on foot.

* A witness told police someone stole jewelry worth $50 from a store on the 3300 block of North High Street at 2:09 p.m. Feb. 5 before fleeing.

The witness showed police video of the theft, reports said, adding the suspect was in the store with her daughter at the time.