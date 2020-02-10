Clintonville lost a neighborhood gathering place when Patrick J's closed in 2016, but developers say the lot left behind since then won't be vacant for much longer.

Developers said they expect to move forward with a project at the former site of the bar, 2725 N. High St., and a White Castle restaurant by the end of 2020.

However, Matt Canterbury, vice president of design and development for Borror, the company developing the lot, said nothing is definite about the project.

Nevertheless, he said, Borror hopes to break ground and start construction sometime between August and November.

"If we can accomplish it, we'd like to get something started," he said.

Canterbury couldn't provide any specific details on the project.

"Everything is very fluid right now," he said.

In early 2018, Clintonville Area Commission members first heard of specific plans for the site.

At that time, Borror proposed a three-story structure with 4,480 square feet of indoor restaurant space, 1,200 square feet of seasonal outdoor dining area and 1,530 square feet of retail space.

Seven apartments would be on the ground floor, and the second and third floors each would have 22 apartments, according to the 2018 plans.

The building's design as presented then was intended to evoke both the memory of the White Castle restaurants that formerly occupied the site, as well as the entrance to what was once Olentangy Park, an amusement park that closed in 1939.

The proposal also was vetted by the University Area Commission.

The lot straddles the line between the two jurisdictions, with just a parking lot landing on the Clintonville side.

CAC members in August 2018 approved a parking variance for that lot.

The entire structure would be within the boundaries of the University District.

