North Market Bridge Park vendors will include Flowers & Bread, Black Radish Creamery, Falafel Kitchen and Dos Hermanos, according to a Feb. 10 press release from North Market officials.

The market is expected to open in summer 2020 on the ground floor at 6736 Longshore St. in Crawford Hoying’s Bridge Park development.

The original North Market, a public market with dozens of independent vendors, is in Columbus’ Short North.

In November North Market officials announced the initial phase of vendors for the new facility. They include the Dublin Farmer’s Daughter, Coastal Local Seafood, Market Bar, MoMo Ghar and Dough Mama.

North Market Development Authority executive director Rick Wolfe said the Dublin space will include 16 vendors, with two spaces available for pop-up merchants.

Seven more vendors for the Bridge Park location, in at least two more rounds of merchant announcements, he said. The next announcement could happen within the next 60 days, he said.

Flowers & Bread sells fresh flowers and breads and is located at 3870 North High Street.

Co-founder Sarah Lagrotteria said she and co-founder Tricia Wheeler are thrilled to be joining North Market Bridge Park.

“We’re honored to be one among this group of wonderful vendors, and we’re looking forward to being part of such a vibrant, growing community,” she said.

Black Radish Creamery, which offers handcrafted cheese, is also located at the North Market’s Columbus location.

Falafel Kitchen will offer Middle-Eastern cuisine and is a new concept from owner Katy Ailabouni, who is part of the family behind Mazah Mediterranean Eatery, 1453 Grandview Avenue, according to the press release.

Dos Hermanos serves Mexican food. The business has a taco truck and a brick and mortar establishment located at North Market’s Columbus location.

Lisa Gutierrez, CEO and owner of Dos Hermanos, said she’s excited to be joining the North Market Bridge Park and Dublin community.

“This allows us the opportunity to share our authentic Mexican cuisine and our interactive food classes with more people,” she said.

The Dublin location will be equipped with a Mexican grocery section selling house-made salsas, fresh guacamole, ingredients and meals to cook at home, she said.

“We hope that everyone will join us around the table,” she said.

