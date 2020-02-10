Grove City police filed an arrest warrant Jan. 27 against a Columbus man for seven misdemeanor counts of theft for incidents that all occurred at the same business on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road.

The store manager reported the thefts Jan. 14. He said the man stole items from the store Nov. 27, Dec. 2, Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 and provided officers with surveillance photos and video. Officers recognized the suspect from previous shoplifting crimes, according to reports.

The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $5,600, reports stated.

The suspect was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with a theft at another store on the 1500 block of Stringtown. He was briefly held in Franklin County jail before being released on bond. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 11 in Franklin County Municipal Court.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident on the 1500 block of Cityview Court reported Jan. 24 his handgun, valued at $500, was stolen from his car. He said he is not sure if the theft occurred while his car was parked at his residence or at his girlfriend's house in Whitehall.

* A Columbus man told police his car was stolen Jan. 23 while he was at a business on the 3700 block of Jackpot Road.

The man said he and a woman were at the bar at 9:15 p.m. when he went to the restroom. When he returned, the woman was gone and a friend told him she had taken his keys from his coat pocket. He went outside and discovered his car was missing. Police have filed a warrant for the woman's arrest.

* A Grove City man reported Jan. 26 tools were stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at a hotel on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive. Total loss was $1,701, reports stated.

* A Columbus woman told police that two men took her wallet from her Jan. 28 while she was waiting in line at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 3040 Southwest Blvd. The wallet contained the woman's cellphone and $300 in cash.

* Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. Jan. 30 to a residence on the 3900 block of Thompson Avenue after a neighbor reported a burglary. The caller said he heard a loud noise, looked out his window and saw a man outside of his neighbor's house carrying a television. Officers arrived and searched the house but didn't find anyone inside. The victim was notified and she returned to her house, where she confirmed a television had been stolen.

* The owner of a Westerville company reported Jan. 29 a hydraulic lift was stolen from one of her cargo trucks while it was parked on the 3400 block of Urbancrest Industrial Drive.

* Officers responded at 8:31 a.m. Jan. 31 to the 3300 block of Parlin Place South on a report of a stolen car. The victim told police she said she left the motor running when she went back into her apartment for a few minutes. When she returned, the car, valued at $12,000, was gone.

* A resident of the 2300 block of Park Ridge Court reported Feb. 4 that several tools and eight guns were stolen from his garage. The man said he discovered the items were missing on Jan. 14 but hadn't reported the incident earlier because he had been ill. Total loss was $9,500, reports stated.