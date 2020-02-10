Two new restaurants are coming to New Albany, according to a Feb. 10 news release from the city.

Katzinger’s Delicatessen will be in the Market & Main II retail development on Main Street between Johnson’s Real Ice Cream, 160 W. Main St., and the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St., according to the release.

Harvest X Three Tigers – a collaboration among Harvest Pizzeria owner Chris Crader and Three Tigers Brewing Co. partners Lonnie Hill, Rick Moller and Scott Wilkins – will be on 1.5 acres at the corner of Main Street and Dublin-Granville Road, according to the release.

Crader is founder and CEO of Columbus-based Grow Restaurants, and Three Tigers is based in Granville.

New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee said the goal for Harvest X Three Tigers is to be operational by July 4.

Tom Rubey, director of development for the New Albany Co., said Harvest X Three Tigers would open in the New Albany Mill building, where the Bungalow Home furniture store has closed.

The New Albany Co. will maintain ownership of the New Albany Mill site, according to the release.

Rubey said the Katzinger's should open in the fall.

McAfee said both establishments are a great fit for the city and a nice addition to the dining options in the city’s core.

“Our village center continues to grow with new offerings so close to our Rose Run Park, which ties so many of our community assets together,” McAfee said.

Rose Run Park is part of the Rose Run stream corridor that runs mostly parallel to Dublin-Granville Road through New Albany.

The city’s recent revitalization efforts for the park and the stream corridor included construction of a 34-foot bridge and promenade that connects the New Albany Plain-Local School District campus on the north side of Dublin-Granville to the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Market Square to the south.

Rubey said Rose Run Park was a “huge factor” in both business’ decisions to open in New Albany. The “energy” of village center tenants also was a factor, he said.

Rose Run Park is “yet another feature in the cap” for the city, he said.

“It’s all falling into place,” Rubey said.

