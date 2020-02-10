A church parking lot on Johnstown Road was reported vandalized at 9:16 a.m. Jan. 30, according to the New Albany Police Department.

Yellow spray-painted graffiti was found on the concrete northern entrance to the church parking lot, according to the police report. A church elder said he and church staff members believed the message was anti-Semitic, although the congregation is Christian.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 32-year-old Pataskala man was arrested for furnishing false information to an officer issuing a traffic ticket, obstructing official business and littering after a traffic stop at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 29 on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road.

* A 22-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for a warrant for failing to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court for driving under suspension after a traffic stop at 11:29 p.m. Feb. 2 at Beech Road and state Route 161 eastbound.

* A 36-year-old Heath man was arrested for illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after an officer assisted him with directions last month. According to the report, an officer at 12:31 p.m. Jan. 31 observed the man walking a bicycle across U.S. Route 62 and Walton Parkway outside of the crosswalks. When the officer was helping him with directions, he asked if the man had drugs, and the man admitted to possessing methamphetamine, the report said.

* A 59-year-old New Albany man was arrested for OVI after a New Albany police officer was dispatched at 2:22 p.m. Jan. 28 to assist with a traffic stop initiated by another New Albany officer at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

* A 25-year-old Columbus woman was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 27 at state Route 161 and Babbitt Road.

Older Wealth