An employee of a store said the company's credit card had been used to make more than $87,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on Jan. 29 on the 1200 block of Morse Road.

No suspects were arrested, according to the report.

In other police reports from the Northland area:

* A 74-year-old Columbus resident reported that his tire was shot at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 29 on the 5000 block of Karl Road.

* An employee of a store asked that a patron be removed from the property after entering intoxicated at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30 on the 1700 block of Morse Road. There were no arrests.

* An employee of a store reported $34.49 worth of laundry detergent was stolen at 11:35 a.m. Feb. 1 on the 1700 block of Morse Road. No suspects were arrested.

* A 41-year-old Columbus resident reported being menaced by a neighbor at 11:35 a.m. Feb. 2 on the 4000 block of Tamarack Boulevard. She said the neighbor frequently comes to her door and yells.

The victim does not speak English and did not know what the neighbor was demanding.