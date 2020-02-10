A 38-year-old Dublin resident reported to Columbus police that at 7:49 a.m. Feb. 5 on the 5000 block of Ballymead Boulevard, his vehicle was entered and more than $2,500 worth of items were stolen, including a laptop computer.

In other recent Columbus Division of Police incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A 40-year-old Columbus resident reported his vehicle stolen at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 on the 6000 block of Kane Road. The vehicle later was found by police and returned to the man.

* An employee of a store reported $200 of children's clothing was stolen at 7:48 p.m. Jan. 31 on the 3000 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* An employee reported someone entered a business and attempted to cash a fraudulent check for $3,358.36 at 5:11 p.m. Jan. 31 on the 5000 block of Sawmill Road.

* An employee of a store on the 6000 block of Sawmill Road reported at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 5, multiple checks have been written from store bank accounts to purchase unknown items.