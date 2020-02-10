A 38-year-old employee of an electronics store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest called police at 8:46 a.m. Jan. 29 to report the theft of the gas tank from a company-owned van.

According to reports, the gas tank was removed while the van was parked on the southeast corner of the parking lot between 10 p.m. Jan. 28 and 8 a.m. Jan. 29.

The employee noticed the theft when he arrived at work and found gasoline on the ground near the vehicle.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Officers arrested a 25-year-old Canal Winchester man on theft charges after being called to an address on the 2900 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 1:37 a.m. Jan. 31.

* A 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges after officers were called to a fight at an address on the 2000 block of Commons Road South at 12:22 am. Jan. 29.

* A 25-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges shortly after 4:11 a.m. Jan. 29 at a home on the 400 block of Cheyenne Way.

* Police arrested a 37-year-old Reynoldsburg man on burglary charges after being called to a disturbance at an apartment on the 7300 block of East Main Street at 2:06 a.m. Jan. 26.

* A 54-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested shortly after 10:58 p.m. Jan. 24 on charges of domestic-violence and assault after officers responded to a disturbance at home on the 6300 block of Birchview Drive South.