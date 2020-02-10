Starting Feb. 20, Alchemy Brands will deliver fresh, dietitian-approved meals to hungry customers.

Part of the A&R Creative Group, the company is launching Alchemy Meal Prep, a delivery service offering chef-prepared dishes chosen from an online menu.

Alexis Joseph, a registered dietitian and partner in Alchemy Brands, which operates two sit-down restaurants -- Alchemy Kitchen, 1439 Grandview Ave. in Columbus, and Alchemy Cafe, 645 Parsons Ave., near German Village in Columbus -- said the meal-prep option would have a menu of 10 to 15 dishes.

"We're unique in the fact that the company is founded by a registered dietitian, so customers can be confident that meals are thoughtfully created with nutrition in mind," Joseph said.

The menu will change weekly, Joseph said.

She said she worked on the recipes with Alex Placencia, a chef with Alchemy Brands.

Nutritional information will be posted at alchemymealprep.com, but rather than getting bogged down in the numbers, customers should see the food as "healthy, approachable food" for all, Joseph said.

"No matter what you eat, we have options for everyone," she said. "And we like to make food fun."

Items include drunken cauliflower with curried lentils, carrot and fennel salad, chicken-and-feta meatballs with spaghetti squash and romesco, and spinach-stuffed salmon roulette with turmeric rice, black-eyed peas and green-goddess sauce.

The menu will have breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack choices, with most meals costing $11 to $15.

All meals, made at Trism, a commissary kitchen in Columbus' University District, arrive in freezer- and oven-safe packaging that is 100% compostable.

The minimum order for Alchemy Meal Prep is $50, and the company will charge a $10 delivery fee.

Delivery services are expected to be available during the afternoon and early evening Sundays. The drivers will work for the company. For more information, go to alchemymealprep.com.

====

Elena, an international breakfast-and-lunch spot, is set to open by the end of February in the former Skyline Chili, 2054 Crown Plaza Drive along the Bethel Road corridor in northwest Columbus.

Lana Moynihan, who once owned Elena's Specialty Cakes off Sawmill Road, also in northwest Columbus, said that aspect of the business would return with the opening of the 3,000-square-foot cafe.

The cafe will feature American, Dutch, Russian, French and Mediterranean foods, with vegan and gluten-free options.

"It will be dishes that are in line with an international view," Moynihan said.

====

Weekend brunch is back at Vaso, the restaurant atop the AC Hotel by Marriott, 6540 Riverside Drive in Dublin.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. A few of the offerings include shrimp and grits, chilaquiles, salmon biscuits and a breakfast flatbread, as well as a mimosa and bloody-mary bar.

Most a la carte meals cost $9 to $15.

Grab a hammer and a Knotty Screwdriver and get to crafting at Makers Social.

The venue, 461 W. Rich St. in Franklinton, allows customers to make wallets, laptop bags, bracelets and serving trays while sipping on a drink.

Individual projects cost $35 to $40 each and take 1 to 2 1/2 hours to complete.

Megan Pando, who owns Studio 614, 2487 Summit St. in north Columbus, founded the business. The venture occupies 2,000 square feet in the River & Rich building.

