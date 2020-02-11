Dublin City Schools' two new elementary school buildings are about 65% complete, according to Jeff Stark, the district's chief operating officer.

Hopewell Elementary School, 4303 Bright Road, and Abraham Depp Elementary School, 9105 Gardenia Drive in Jerome Village, are expected to open for the 2020-21 school year.

The buildings will have a capacity of 720 students. Construction for both schools totals $47.4 million. Funding for construction comes from a combination $195 million bond issue, a 2-mill permanent-improvements levy and a 5.9-mill operating levy voters approved in November 2018.

Stark said the mild winter has allowed the project to avoid delays and remain on schedule and within budget.

Both buildings are fully enclosed and dry, he said. Mechanical and electrical work is entering final stages. Construction crews are working on dry wall, flooring, painting and finishes.

"The elementary buildings were built with collaboration and flexibility" in mind, Stark said.

Classrooms will feature garage-style doors that can open up to adjacent learning areas, Stark said. The buildings will feature open areas and small group rooms outside classrooms for projects and student teamwork, he said.

As spring approaches, construction crews will begin completing site work, such as asphalt paving, curbs, sidewalks and landscaping, at both schools, Stark said.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for both schools are slated for August, said Doug Baker, the district's public-information officer.

Hopewell's celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 12 and the Abraham Depp celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 13, he said.

Tracey Deagle, deputy superintendent, said the buildings' designs offer collaboration opportunities for students to be outside of their classrooms but still within sight of teachers.

Because of residential growth in Jerome Village, Abraham Depp will open with fewer students than Hopewell, Deagle said.

Projected opening enrollments for the buildings are 635 students for Abraham Depp and 678 for Hopewell, Baker said.

Superintendent Todd Hoadley said he is thankful for the community's 2018 approval of Issue 5 to fund space to continue to provide "world-class" education.

"This is really exciting," he said.

Eli Pinney School Principal Troy Ehrsam, who will serve as principal at Abraham Depp, said he is looking forward to fostering community and generating an atmosphere of learning at the new school. He said he would work with students to come determine the school mascot.

Ehrsam said excitement is increasing as construction continues on the building. When he visited the site in August, the building site did not have walls, he said.

"Now it's really starting to take shape," Ehrsam said.

