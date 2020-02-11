Theft of merchandise valued at $26.49 was reported at 2:10 Jan. 27 from a business on the 7100 block of Hospital Drive.

According to the police report, the suspect was listed as being between 20 and 30 years of age, a white male and wearing all black clothing.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 32-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 31 at West Bridge Street at Shawan Falls Drive.

* A 38-year-old woman was charged with theft Jan. 30 for an incident that occurred pn the 6600 block of Village Parkway.

* A 34-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 29 on the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A $600 toy motorcycle was reported stolen at 6:39 p.m. Jan. 28 on the 5700 block of Haddington Drive.

* A 26-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 28 at Post Road and Kilgour Place.

* A 43-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 28 at Emerald Parkway and U.S. Route 33.

* A temporary license tag valued at $1 was reported stolen at 8:25 p.m. Jan. 25 from a vehicle in a parking lot on the 7700 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 64-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 25 on the 6500 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 67-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 25 on the 300 block of West Bridge Street.

* A 24-year-old man was charged with drug abuse Jan. 24 on the 8300 block of Muirfield and Tarton drives.

* Criminal mischief was reported at 4:48 p.m. Jan. 24 at a residence on the 6100 block of Haddo Way.