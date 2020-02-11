Progress is being made at the German Village site that was formerly home to the Happy Dragon restaurant.

Property owner Edward Mershad said he is updating the building at 277 E. Livingston Ave. and hopes to name a new tenant in the next few weeks.

Mershad said he hopes a new tenant will open a restaurant in the space by early summer.

The location was to become a Philco Diner + Bar, a business owned by restaurateurs Randy and Tina Corbin, who also own Club 185 a few blocks west of the Happy Dragon site.

But the Corbins scrapped the plans, Mershad said.

The Corbins could not be reached for comment.

Mershad said there were structural problems with the building, so he reinforced walls and and installed a structured ceiling to support the second floor, which has a renovated apartment space.

He said he has been received several offers for the building, which is near the Nationwide Children's Hospital complex.

"It is an excellent spot," Mershad said.

Happy Dragon has been closed for 2 1/2 years and the building has been vacant since. The Corbins previously had said they intended to put a 300-square-foot patio on the south side of the building.

Greg Gamier, co-chairman of the German Village Business Community, said he has been curious what would become of the site.

He said he sees the cup as half full, at least temporarily, for a future tenant.

"It's good because it's got a parking lot," he said. "It's bad because Livingston Avenue is under construction.

"It would be great to have something go in there, of course."

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary