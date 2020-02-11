Two watches worth a combined value of $5,020 total, a $516 tennis racket and a $60 tennis bag were reported stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. Jan. 22 from a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Elsmere Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $12,000 pickup truck was stolen between 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 4 p.m. Jan. 31 on the corner of East Columbus Street and South Grant Avenue.

* A Columbus man told police he was the victim of an assault at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 27 on the 1200 block of South High Street.

The man said a verbal altercation with another group of people became physical, and he was punched in the face and fell to the ground.

Reports said the victim had a bloody swollen lip, scraped knees and a sore nose and jaw but he refused medical treatment.

* Between 4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 10:45 a.m. Feb. 3, someone broke into a business on the 300 block of East Whittier Street, causing $250 worth of damage to the rear door. It was unclear if anything was missing, the report said.

* A Columbus man was charged with assault after an incident at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at the corner of East Whittier and South Front streets.

* A woman said she was assaulted at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 31 on the 1100 block of South High Street.

She said she was assaulted by another person who was attempting to take her car keys. She told police she was pushed to the ground and held there, according to reports.