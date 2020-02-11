Hilliard Division of Police officers are on the trail of a turtle reported stolen from a classroom at Hilliard Darby High School, 4200 Leppert Road.

The 40-year-old turtle with a black, brown and yellow shell was stolen between 2:34 and 2:59 p.m. Jan. 30 from a classroom, according to police.

The turtle was a classroom pet, and a teacher had kept it in her classroom for about 20 years, said Stacie Raterman, director of communications for Hilliard City Schools.

As of Feb. 11, the case remains open, but charges are pending, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

In other recent incident reports from the Hilliard Division of Police:

* A vehicle was reported stolen at 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at English Lavender Place and Pepper Berry Lane.

Inside the vehicle was a purse containing a wallet, credit cards, a checkbook, a garage-door opener, tax documents, a Social Security card and a birth certificate.

The vehicle, worth $5,000, had been left idling with the key in the ignition, according to police.

Officers found the woman's purse on the side of a road and returned some of the items inside it, Litchfield said.

On Feb. 1, the Ohio State Highway Patrol recovered the vehicle.

The case remains active and charges are pending, Litchfield said.

* A desktop computer, salon chairs, a cosmetic display and other items, all worth a total of $8,210, were reported stolen between 10 a.m. Jan. 31 and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3 from the 5000 block of Silver Saddle Court.

* A man told police Feb. 4 that $2,912 was stolen between noon Nov. 8 and 11 p.m. Jan. 30 from the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road.

* A breaking-and-entering incident was reported between noon Jan. 21 and 11 a.m. Feb. 4 on the 3900 block of Parkside Court.

* A man told police $15 was stolen from his vehicle between 11 p.m. Feb. 4 and 7 a.m. Feb. 5 on the 4400 block of Hoffman Farms Drive.

* A dealer license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle between 9 a.m. and noon Feb. 5 at Madison and Main streets.

* A 38-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs and a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were arrested for felony possession of counterfeit currency at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 2 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270.

An employee of a business called police to report a counterfeit $20 bill, and an officer stopped a vehicle with three people inside.

Methamphetamine, a pipe, a syringe and 16 counterfeit $20 bills, several with identical serial numbers, were found in the vehicle.

* A 27-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of drugs, both misdemeanor charges, at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 31 on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs at 10:05 p.m. Jan. 31 on the 4500 block of Crystal Ball Drive.

* A 52-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at Cemetery Road and Lyman Drive.

* A 32-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:55 a.m. Feb. 3 at Cemetery and Smiley roads in Norwich Township.

* A 29-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 6 on I-270 northbound.

* A 52-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 4:50 a.m. Feb. 6 on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane.