Hillsdale Middle School is set to host second semester parent-teacher conferences 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Thursday, Feb. 13 on a first-come first-served basis. Mrs. Long, Mrs. Greene and Mrs. Stump will not be holding their conferences until 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 and Wednesday, Feb. 26. The school also would like to remind parents there is no school Friday, Feb. 14 or Monday, Feb. 17. If parents have any questions, they can contact the school at 419-368-4911.



Trinity Lutheran Church of Jeromesville is set to host its monthly community meal 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The free meal will be homemade soups, shredded beef sandwiches, hot dogs, fruit and cupcakes. Anyone who would benefit from a free, homemade meal is welcome. Delivery is available for Jeromesville-area shut-ins by calling the church at 419-368-3132.



The Hillsdale Post Prom Parents Committee invites everyone to basket bingo at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Hillsdale High School.



The Hillsdale Cancer Crusaders Relay for Life team congratulates February pie raffle winners: Shirley Dilon, Teresa Ebert, Jodie Frazer, Bob Jackson and Jim Tugend. Each winner receives a pie homemade by Dan Bicker.



Boy Scout Troop 521 congratulates troop members Wes Arnold, Jared Brown, Seth Crytzer, Nathan DeRhodes, Ben Leaver, Gabe Murawski, Caleb Murawski, Vincent Scalesi, Lance Tucker and Zach Wangerin who competed in the district Klondike Derby Jan. 25. At the derby, members demonstrated skills in first aid, team building, ice rescue, axe throwing, fire building and more. Contestants used new Klondike sleds they built using funds received through an Ashland County Community Foundation grant. More than 25 groups participated in the contest and Troop 521 placed first in ice rescue, third in fire building and third in tomahawk throwing.



