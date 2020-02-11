February is shaping up to be another busy month in Worthington Schools.

Phase I of our master facilities plan is well underway, bringing us one step closer to keeping up with our growing student enrollment by renovating and maximizing our learning spaces.

Our middle schools are in the thick of construction. Site work continues on the Worthingway and Perry/Phoenix buildings. Construction fences are up and foundation work is occurring during the school day. A new temporary entrance for Phoenix students can be found on the west side of the building near Worthingway Academy.

Starting this month, we will provide video updates on the construction so residents can follow along with the progress.

Another goal of the master facilities plan is balancing our high school enrollment.

A team of community members met last year to determine the best way to find that balance. That team determined that Slate Hill Elementary School's attendance area will move from Thomas Worthington High School to Worthington Kilbourne High School starting in the 2021 school year in order to effectively achieve this balance.

This same team reconvened in the fall to assess the middle school feeder patterns for 2021.

These patterns will be put into action when Perry Middle School reopens. At the December school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Randy Banks and representatives from that team made the second phase of recommendations for the school feeder-pattern changes for 2021. I accepted those recommendations and the board voted 5-0 to approve the recommendations.

Thomas Worthington's feeder pattern will be:

* Kilbourne Middle School and Colonial Hills and Evening Street elementary schools.

* Worthingway Middle School and Wilson Hill, Worthington Estates and Worthington Park elementary schools.

Worthington Kilbourne's feeder pattern will be:

* McCord Middle School and Granby, Liberty and Worthington Hills elementary schools.

* Perry Middle School and Bluffsview, Brookside and Slate Hill elementary schools.

In April, 15 months before proposed changes will take place, we will hold meetings at each elementary school to discuss the middle school schedule and transportation to middle school.

We also will touch on how school traditions will be affected by sixth-graders moving to middle school. This is a big change for our community, and we want to provide a smooth transition for families and students.

To learn more about this exciting time in our schools, I would like to invite you to the State of Schools presentation at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Worthington Kilbourne High School, 1499 Hard Road in Columbus.

This is an opportunity for me to detail the district's accomplishments and challenges, as well as share the blueprint for the future. The evening also will feature student performances and video highlights of our students, families and staff members.

I look forward to seeing you there.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Contact him by email at tbowers@wscloud.org.