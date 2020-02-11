Recently, a 17-year-old patron visited Old Worthington Library, 820 High St., to take advantage of that location's passport-processing services.

During her appointment, she chatted with staff members, telling them she was surprised by all the "important things" she could do at the library, having also stopped in the previous month to have an affidavit notarized so she could take her driving test.

Did you know Worthington Libraries staff can do these things for you?

Appointments typically are required for both notary and passport services, but two events are planned for those interested in the latter.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Old Worthington Library staff members will be available for walk-in hours. Drop in from 3 to 4:30 p.m. to apply for a passport and/or have a passport photo taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Another event is planned from 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 27 at the library.

Both walk-in programs are open to U.S. citizens who have never had a passport or who are ineligible to renew.

Check out worthingtonlibraries.org/passports to see what documents, applications, etc. you'll need to bring and find out about the application process. You'll even find a link to the U.S. Department of State's passport-photo requirements.

Passport-associated fees vary and are listed on worthingtonlibraries.org. Processing costs $35 per application; $10 per photo.

Expedited service is available for $60, if you need your passport in two to three weeks.

Unable to take advantage of walk-in hours on Feb. 17 or March 27? That's OK – go to the library's website to make an appointment for weekday, evening and weekend options; dates up to 30 days in advance are available. Some next-day appointments even might be open. If you need more than one passport for your household, make separate appointments for each applicant.

If you are wondering about the other "important things" you're missing out on at the library, go to worthingtonlibraries.org.

From tax help and wireless printing to downloadable books, music and magazines and free access to such resources as consumerreports.org and lynda.com, the library has a lot to offer.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.