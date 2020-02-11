Westerville police recently responded to a reported theft of items from an unsecured locker at a business on the 800 block of Polaris Parkway.

A backpack containing a camera with extra lenses, a camera battery, a wallet, car keys, $200 and two endorsed checks had been stolen, according to a report received at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 21.

Police reviewed a security camera at the business, and the report described a black male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds, walking out of the locker room with the backpack.

That man had entered the facility wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants at 9:58 a.m. Once inside, he made several rounds in the facility, according to reports. He entered the locker room at 10:49 a.m. without any items and exited with the bag, reports said.

Once outside, the man ran to his car and drove away.

At 12:55 p.m., when the owner arrived home, he discovered his backpack was in his driveway. The only items in the bag were a pair of socks, Christmas lights and his car keys, reports said.

Shortly after the backpack was stolen, the owner discovered his debit card had been compromised and both of his checks had been cashed, reports said.

A crime alert was sent out, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

* A Catawba Avenue resident reported at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 21 that an unknown person was in front of her house. A woman, who appeared to be high on drugs, was rummaging through her trash cans, reports said. The resident told the woman she felt uncomfortable, and the unidentified woman made an obscene gesture and stumbled down the road, reports said. Police checked the area but did not locate the woman.

* An unidentified person broke the rear window of a vehicle that was parked in front of a Fortunegate Drive residence, according to a report received at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 22. It appeared a blunt object, possibly a baseball bat, was used, reports said. The molding around the rear seat also was damaged, according to reports. The resident said he does not know who would have caused the damage, and he hasn't had any problems since he has lived there, reports said.