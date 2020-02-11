Whitehall police arrested a 58-year-old Columbus woman for felonious assault after officers responded to a report of a person with a knife at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 4 on the 100 block of North Hamilton Road, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 17-year-old Columbus boy for burglary at 2:05 p.m. Feb. 6 on the first block of Pinewood Drive.

According to police reports, tennis shoes, a bracelet and socks were stolen.

* Police arrested a 27-year-old Whitehall man for aggravated menacing, possession of drugs and possessing weapons under a disability after responding to a report of a disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at a residence on the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

* Burglaries were reported at 3:10 p.m. Feb. 5 on the 300 block of Fairway Circle; at 12:10 p.m. Feb. 6 on the 5300 block of Great Oak Drive; and at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6 on the 1000 block of Pierce Avenue.

* Thefts were reported at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 3 on the 4300 block of East Main Street; at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 on the 100 block of Maplewood Avenue; at 5:50 p.m. Feb. 4 on the 5000 block of Dimson Drive South; at 12:05 a.m. Feb. 5 on the 1000 block of Colgate Road; at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 5 on the 100 block of South Hamilton Road; at 3:10 p.m. Feb. 5 on the 4200 block of Doney Street; at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5 on the 800 block of Antwerp Road; at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 5 on the 4300 block of Etna Road; at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 6 on the 4600 block of East Main Street; at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 6 on the 4000 block of Beechcreek Road; at 8 p.m. Feb. 6 on the 700 block of Ross Road; at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 7 on the 4800 block of Langley Avenue; at 10:05 p.m. Feb. 7 on the 700 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 9 on the 800 block of Center Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 3 on the 4300 block of East Main Street; at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 5 on the 3700 block of Elbern Avenue; at 5:50 p.m. Feb. 6 on the 800 block of Dimson Drive East; at 6:50 a.m. Feb. 7 on the 4900 block of Dimson Drive South; and at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 9 on the 3800 block of East Mound Street.