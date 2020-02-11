More than $20,000 worth of construction equipment and a flatbed trailer were reported stolen between noon Dec. 11 and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3 from a storage facility on the 500 block of East Dublin-Granville Road, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

The items included the trailer valued at $3,000; a skid-steer loader valued at $6,000; a bucket for the loader valued at $1,500; and a hydraulic breaker bar valued at $10,000, the police report said.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* The windows of two vehicles were broken, causing $400 worth of damage each, at 5:38 a.m. Jan. 29 on the 600 block of High Street.

* A man told police he was the victim of assault by two pedestrians while he was standing outside his vehicle at 8:13 p.m. Jan. 29 at the intersection of Hartford Street and East Dublin-Granville Road.