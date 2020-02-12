The mystery of a missing turtle has been solved.

Mr. Turtle, a 40-year-old box turtle who has been a classroom pet of a Hilliard Darby High School teacher for two decades, is back home Wednesday, Feb. 12, after Hilliard Division of Police officers used video-camera footage to identify the woman accused of taking him Jan. 30.

Police have charged the 37-year-old Mechanicsburg woman, who was working as a substitute teacher in the classroom, with petty theft.

The turtle was reported missing to Darby assistant principals at 3 p.m. Jan. 30, according to Jon Gleason, the school-resource officer at Darby.

Officers reviewed video-camera footage between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Jan. 30 in the classroom where the turtle was kept.

The woman can be seen “walking to the turtle’s tank and making a movement indicative of a person reaching up and into the tank,” according to a police affidavit.

The video shows the woman approaching with an empty bag and, afterward, supporting the bottom of the bag, according to the affidavit.

The woman left the classroom with the bag, according to the affidavit.

A student reported seeing the turtle in the tank at 2:10 p.m. when class ended for the day, according to the affidavit.

The woman was issued a summons for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, on Feb. 11 at the Hilliard Division of Police, 5171 Northwest Parkway.

She was released and ordered to appear in Hilliard’s Mayor’s Court on Feb. 26.

