Valentine’s Day is a day of desire and yearning for true love. That is for most people. Valentine’s Day to me is embracing the affection you have to someone through a simple but passionate way. A simple box of chocolates or a bouquet of pink and red flowers can satisfy your Valentine’s Day crush. If you are not quite comfortable with all of this, you can be a secret admirer. This way you can express your feelings without feeling embarrassed in any way. Some see this holiday as chocolates and sweets, for they do not know how much a passionate present can really do. A simple thought to get one of these gifts for someone can bring out unrequited love from the other individual, or the other way around.