A teacher in the Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District has been placed on administrative leave after "some students have viewed and shared private and explicit content" involving her, according to a statement released by the district Feb. 12.

According to the statement, the content involved "an inappropriate video."

According to the Gahanna Division of Police, the incident involved media on the teacher's social-media account.

"We're looking at the teacher as one of the victims in this case," said Deputy Chief Jeffrey Lawless.

According to the police incident report, the incident occurred Feb. 11 and was listed as a "Pandering Obscenity" offense, with the criminal activity defined as "Distributing/Selling."

"We have vetted the teacher in this case and are not considering her a suspect but one of the victims," Lawless said. "We are investigating how the private and intimate images were accessed or hacked and who shared the images with students."

According to the district's release, the activity is considered "an isolated incident, and it is being addressed."

“We are taking this seriously, cooperating with the police investigation and conducting our own internal review. As a precautionary measure, we have placed the teacher on paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeds," the release said. “Because this is an ongoing personnel matter, there will be no further comment at this time."

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Gahanna for updates.

shummel@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews