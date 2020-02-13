Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Feb. 13-20.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

I'm Frond of You, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Indian Ridge. Guests ages 18 and older can learn about ferns on a 2-mile hike.

Ironwood Wolves, 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about wolves and bison.

Signs of Spring, 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Ranger Station. Visitors can look for signs of spring on a hike.

Stump the Naturalist, 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about samples that puzzle the park's naturalists, or bring their own unidentified items to investigate.

Night at the Nature Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Nature Center. Guests can view nocturnal animals in the 53-foot living stream.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Lichen You Very Moss, 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1.5-mile hike to look for winter mosses and lichens.

Homeschoolers: Tracks and Trails, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Beech Maple Lodge. Children ages 6-12 can learn to identify signs of wildlife.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Best in Snow, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can learn how winter affects the natural environment.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 17 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display featuring stories and photos of successful women in science careers from around the world.

Valentine's Day Is for the Birds and the Bees, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can learn about animal courtship and mating rituals.

Project Feederwatch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16 at the Nature Center. Guests can collect data about bird migration for a citizen science project.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science Panel Discussion, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 at the Nature Center. Local women scientists will give presentations on various topics.

Coffee, Cocoa and Birds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16 at the Nature Center. Guests can have a hot beverage and view birds.

Winter Tree ID, 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Blendon Ravines. Guests can explore a mature forest and learn to identify trees by their bark. Attendees should meet at 5280 Cambria Way.

Preschoolers: Tracks in the Snow (or Mud!), 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can listen to stories and look for animal tracks.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Young Explorers: Animal Signs, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Shelter House. Children ages 5-12 can take a 1-mile hike to look for footprints, scat and other signs of wildlife.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

Storytime: Birds of Prey, 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-5 can listen to stories about owls, hawks and other birds of prey.

For Families: Birds of Prey, 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Nature Center. Families with children ages 6 and older can meet owls and hawks from the Ohio Wildlife Center.

Preschool: Eagles, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn about bald eagles through activities, crafts and stories.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Young Explorers: Amorous Animals, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Nature Center. Children ages 5-12 can learn about animal relationships and make a craft to take home.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Common Winter Birds, 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can learn about birds on a guided walk and have a hot beverage.

Garden School: Tracks and Scat, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 17 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Children ages 6-9 can learn about tracking animals.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Seasons and Stories: A Winter Walk, 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Millstone Shelter. Families with children ages 6 and younger can listen to stories about winter and take a 1-mile hike.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Great Backyard Bird Count, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Spring Hollow. Guests can collect data about bird migration for a citizen science project.

Go Wild Kids Club: Kindness Rocks, 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Spring Hollow. Children ages 5-12 can decorate rocks with positive messages, then hide them for someone else to find.

Geocaching Hide-N-Seek, 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Natural Play Area. Guests can learn to use a GPS unit while looking for hidden items.

Slate Run Metro Park

1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

The 47th annual Winter Hike Series, 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Buzzards Roost Picnic Area. Guests can take a 2.5- or 5-mile hike through woods and fields.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

The Coyotes Among Us, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Confluence Area. Guests can learn about coyotes and search for signs of them off-trail.

The 47th annual Winter Hike Series, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Confluence Area. Guests can take a 1-, 3- or 5.5-mile hike along the creeks, then have hot drinks and food.

Homeschoolers: Dissecting An Owl Pellet, 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at KidSpace. Children ages 6-15 can learn about owls, food webs and adaptation by dissecting an owl pellet.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }